Shooting in Brampton that killed man in his 60s was ‘targeted’: police

A shooting that killed a man in his 60s on Monday night in west Brampton was not random, say police.

Speaking to reporters at the scene on Tuesday morning, Const. Sarah Patten, of Peel Regional Police, said the shooting happened right in front of a home on Argelia Crescent, near Parity Road, and was a “targeted incident.”

She also noted that there is “no immediate risk to public safety.”

Police were called the scene, which is which is west of Chinguacousy Road and south of Williams Parkway, on Monday at 10:18 p.m. for reports of shots fired outside a residence.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Patten said an unknown number of suspects fled the area in a vehicle.

Descriptive details about suspect(s) or the vehicle used to flee the scene are not yet available.

A large police presence remains in the area of the shooting.

Peel Regional Police’s homicide bureau is now handling the investigation.