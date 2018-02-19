

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man believed to be in his 30s is dead after a shooting on a residential street in Brampton Monday afternoon.

The incident took place in the area of Vodden Street and Cumberland Drive at around 2 p.m.

Officers responded to multiple reports of gunshot sounds heard in the area.

“Multiple shots were heard and upon arrival, Peel Regional Police located a male in his 30s deceased due to gunshot wounds,” Const. Lori Murphy said to reporters at the scene.

“It is believed that this incident is isolated and there is no further public safety issue at this time.”

Murphy said the victim was “connected to Brampton” but could not confirm which city he was from.

The victim has not yet been identified as police are working to notify next-of-kin.

Several people arrived to the scene and appeared to be grief-stricken by the news. They could be seen sobbing and being consoled by others close by.

Witnesses at the scene described what they heard at the time to CP24.

“I heard the sound of almost like ice breaking up and falling off of a roof – it sounded like that crackling sound,” Sue Flynn, a nearby resident, said.

“I went out front and an unmarked police car had come in and then my husband he went down the back and he saw the young man lying in the roadway.”

Her husband, Rob Simpson, said the male victim was “just lying on the ground.”

“I didn’t see him moving,” he said.

No information on any possible suspects has been released in connection with this incident.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate a police investigation.