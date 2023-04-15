Shooting at Toronto apartment building leaves one man dead
A man is dead after being shot at an apartment building in Toronto’s Keelesdale neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.
Toronto police said they received multiple calls about shots fired on 79 Clearview Heights, in the area of Trethewey and Black Creek drives, just before 5 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a man within the building suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
Police said they do not have suspect information at this time and are appealing to witnesses or anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
“This is currently a very active scene with members from 12 Division, the Gun and Gang Task Force, members of the homicide squad and Forensic and Data Identification Services … investigating, collecting evidence and canvassing for witnesses and any information that they can find to assist in solving this crime,” Duty Insp. Michelle Olszevski said.
