

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A male was rushed to hospital overnight after being shot at a downtown Toronto condo building.

It happened on the 16th floor of a condo building on York Street, near Lower Simcoe and the Gardiner, shortly before 3 a.m.

The victim, whose age has not been provided, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Few other details have been provided about the circumstances of the incident.

Toronto police say two black males were seen running away from the scene. One of the suspects was reportedly wearing a white plastic mask at the time.

Police remain on scene investigating.

No arrests have been made.