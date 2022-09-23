Shocking video shows alleged impaired driver causing chaos on Brampton, Ont. street

A driver is facing impaired-related offences after a shocking video surfaced online showing a motorist causing chaos on a residential Brampton, Ont. street.

The incident appears to have happened in the area of Chinguacousy and Drinkwater roads, according to a Twitter video posted Thursday evening.

In the beginning of the video, two Peel Regional Police officers are seen confronting the driver of a white Jeep located on the front lawn of a residence.

One officer appears to have his weapon drawn at the vehicle.

The Jeep then drives into and knocks down a tree on the driveway, and then reverses again into a traffic light post.

As the Jeep drives forward in an attempt to evade police, it crashes head-on into an incoming vehicle on the street.

Peel Regional Police is aware of the video circulating on social media. The driver of the white Jeep was arrested at the scene for impaired-related offences. There were no reports of injuries.

The Jeep is then seen reversing and correcting its course several more times before driving further down the street and coming to a stop.

At this time, another police cruiser is seen arriving at the scene while the Jeep continues to reverse yet again.

In another video posted to Twitter, several police cruisers are seen parked around the Jeep at the scene.

Two men from the Jeep are then seen being arrested and put in handcuffs by police.

The charges have not been proven in court.