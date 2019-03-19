

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





An application to tear down the home of Barry and Honey Sherman will go before North York Community Council today.

The billionaire philanthropist couple was found dead in the basement of their Old Colony Road home on Dec. 15, 2017. Their family is asking permission from the city to tear down the mansion, as they believe the former crime scene will never be sold.

In a letter to the city, a representative for the family said the home has been vacant for a year and has “bad memories” attached to it.

The family wants to demolish the home, clean up the property, fill in the pool and eventually put the lot up for sale.

The couple’s lifeless bodies were found hanging from a railing of an indoor swimming pool with belts tied around their necks. An autopsy later determined that both died of “ligature neck compression.”

On Jan. 26, more than a month after their deaths, police officially classified their deaths as a targeted double homicide.

The family later hired a private investigation team to look into the case and is offering up a $10-million reward for any information leading to the arrest of the killer.

Neighbours previously told CTV News Toronto that they support the application.

The area councillor has also “given her blessing” to have the home levelled.

The application will be discussed this morning.