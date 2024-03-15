TORONTO
Toronto

Shelter-in-place order lifted, suspect arrested after incident in Burlington

A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Halton police have lifted a shelter-in-place order and arrested a suspect after an incident in Burlington Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to Mainway and Walkers Line at approximately 3:30 p.m. following reports of someone in the area with a firearm.

Police initially told people in the immediate area to remain indoors and shelter in place. Following the arrest of a suspect, that order has been lifted.

Road closures in the area have also lifted, police said.

No other details were released by police.

