

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 79-year-old who was fatally struck by a truck in Mississauga has been described by neighbours as a sweet woman who often walked up and down the street with her walker.

Police said that the woman was walking along the curb of the roadway on Minotola Avenue near Dorcas Street around 2 p.m. on Tuesday when she was struck.

Neighbours said that the victim, who has been identified by friends as Sheena Szabo, often went for walks in the area.

“She was a sweetheart, a sweet old woman,” Julie Coladonato, a neighbour, told CTV News Toronto. “She walked up and down here almost every day with her walker just to go to the local plaza.”

In an email sent to CTV News Toronto on Wednesday, a friend of Szabo said she was devastated by the loss.

“Please know she truly was the sweetest lady ever,” Bonnie Donovan wrote. “She had the most beautiful blue eyes, wonderful smile and even better laugh. I just can’t believe she’s gone. Her loss will be deeply felt by many friends.”

Bruce Burnette said he was putting up Christmas lights when she saw Szabo walking on the street. A few moments later, she was struck by the truck.

“He (the driver) didn’t see the lady. The truck was so high. It was about 10 feet and she was only about five-foot,” Burnette told CTV News Toronto.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

“It is believed that this truck was at a job site just up the road on Minotola and had just been leaving, was driving down the roadway and unfortunately struck the female,” Const. Sarah Patten said at the scene.

Szabo was one of three pedestrians fatally struck on Tuesday.