TORONTO -- Bianca Andresscu received the prestigious Lou Marsh Trophy Tuesday as Canada's athlete of the year.

The 19-year-old from Mississauga has come off a phenomenal 2019, rising from her Women’s Tennis Association Tour’s world ranking of No. 152 at the start of the season, all the way to the No. 4 spot.

"It’s an honour for me to receive this award,” Andreescu said, speaking at a news conference Tuesday.

“I had a feeling that I could get a chance to hold this trophy, but I didn't think it was actually going to happen."

Andreescu made international headlines after she beat out American tennis legend Serena Williams at the U.S open in September, becoming the first-ever Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title.

A month prior, she became the first Canadian in 50 years to win the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

Despite the successes of 2019, Andresscu has her sights set high as she prepares to enter a new season on the tennis circuit.

"I don't know how 2020 can get better than 2019. 2019 was a Cinderella Story, still happening right now,” Andreescu said, adding that her ultimate goal is to become number one in the world.

“She can be number one,” Peter Malcomson of The Ontario Tennis Association said, speaking to CTV News Toronto. “But there’s going to be a target on her back.”

And with all her goals set for 2020, Andresscu said she is still trying to get used to the all the attention.

"I've always dreamt of becoming number one in the world, I've always dreamt of winning many grand slams, but I've never realized all the things that come along with it, like the fame the attention and all of that. Honestly I'm not a fan," she candidly told reporters.

Andreescu said that she’s always been a low-key person and credits her parents for keeping her grounded.

The tennis phenom will now head to California where she will train for the upcoming season.