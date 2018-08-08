

Melissa Couto, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canadian Denis Shapovalov advanced to the third round of the Rogers Cup on Wednesday, while fellow countryman Milos Raonic was ousted after rain delays wreaked havoc on the Masters 1000 tournament.

Shapovalov defeated 14th-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-3, 7-5 in a match that was moved from centre court to the grand stand -- then interrupted in the first set -- after heavy rain hit the stadium on the York University campus in the north end of the city.

Raonic, a former World No. 3 and the 2013 Rogers Cup finalist, lost 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-1 to No. 41 Frances Tiafoe in his second-round matchup.

Shapovalov broke Fognini three times in the second set, rallying back from a 4-0 deficit, then held serve for the victory.

The 19-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., will face Robin Haase of the Netherlands in the third round.

The opening match -- a 6-3, 6-4 win for four-time champion Novak Djokovic over Canada's Peter Polansky -- was delayed by approximately one hour. The rain started up again with a fury after Djokovic's one-hour, 25-minute victory, causing further delays and the venue switch for Shapovalov.

He seemed peeved about the move from centre court and sent out a sarcastic tweet that was quickly deleted.

"Got moved to grand stand .welldone .homeevent," Shapovalov wrote, adding the clapping hands emoji.

At No. 26, Shapovalov is the highest ranked Canadian in the men's draw. He rose to prominence last year with a stellar run at the Rogers Cup in Montreal that ended with a semifinal loss to eventual champion Alex Zverev.

Shapovalov downed France's Jeremy Chardy in straight sets in the first round Tuesday evening in front of a packed and supportive crowd at centre court that included Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and former Ottawa Senators star Jason Spezza.

In front of a packed grand stand on Wednesday, he again put on a stellar display, firing nine aces and winning 82 per cent of his service games.

Raonic, from nearby Thornhill, Ont., had his match against the 20-year-old Tiafoe delayed significantly, then interrupted in the second set with the score tied 3-3.

Raonic came out firing after the delay, breaking Tiafoe's serve then holding to force a third set. But the Canadian wilted after that, losing serve twice to knock him out of the tournament.

Raonic, known for his powerful serve, had 20 aces but five double faults.

Top seed Rafael Nadal of Spain opened the evening session on centre court against France's Benoit Paire. Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, competing on his 18th birthday, followed with a match against Russian qualifier Daniil Medvedev.

Auger-Aliassime was coming off the biggest win of his career, downing No. 18 Lucas Pouille of France in straight sets on centre court on Tuesday. It was just the second Masters 1000 win for the 133rd-ranked Auger-Aliassime.

Djokovic, fresh off his fourth Wimbledon title last month, fired seven aces and never faced a break point to oust Polansky, a 30-year-old from Thornhill, in the early afternoon.

Polansky reached a career-high No. 110 in June but entered the week at No. 121.

"I thought it went really well out there ... (it was) probably a little closer than the scoreline said," said Polansky, who's never made it past the second round at a Rogers Cup. "I'll take it as a good experience and look forward to the next event."

Earlier Wednesday, tournament officials announced Argentine tennis star Juan Martin del Potro had withdrawn from the tournament with a left wrist injury.

Del Potro, who had a bye in the first round, was set to play Haase on Wednesday. Haase instead faced veteran Mikhail Youzhny, defeating the Russian 7-5, 6-2 in a match that was interrupted by the rain.

Toronto's Daniel Nestor -- the oldest player at the tournament at 45 -- and Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil were scheduled to play their first-round doubles match in the late afternoon.

Nestor is retiring following the Davis Cup in September. He will have played in 30 Rogers Cups since his first as a 16-year-old wild card in 1989.