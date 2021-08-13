TORONTO -- Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place in Vaughan earlier this week.

The incident happened on Tuesday at approximately 12:30 p.m. at a bus shelter near Highway 7 and Keele Street. At that time, York Regional Police said that a 20-year-old female victim was waiting in the shelter when the suspect entered.

The victim attempted to exit the shelter when the suspect allegedly touched her inappropriately, police said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and was last seen near a parking lot along Highway 7 before officers arrived.

He is described by police as a male last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black pants, a red backpack and white headphones at the time of the incident.

Police said the suspect was not known to the victim.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.