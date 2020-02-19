TORONTO -- Ontario's police watchdog says a sexual assault charge has been laid against a provincial police officer.

The Special Investigations Unit say their investigation started in August when a woman from Aurora, Ont., called in to make a complaint.

They say the alleged sexual assault happened in Aurora on August 9.

The unit says a provincial police constable will appear in court later this month in Newmarket, Ont.

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has caused a charge of sexual assault to be laid against an OPP officer in relation to an incident that reportedly occurred in August of 2019 in Aurora. https://t.co/5pwinbGqkj — SIU (@SIUOntario) February 19, 2020

The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.