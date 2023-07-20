Severe thunderstorms, 'damaging' wind set to hit parts of southern Ontario

Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit southwestern Ontario Thursday with powerful winds and a tornado warning forecasted in some areas.

On Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watches across most of the southwestern region of the province, from Barrie to Niagara Falls, Ont.

The federal agency says strong wind gusts of up to 100 km/h with hail up to the size of a toonie is possible, and between 30 to 50 mm of rain is expected.

Environment Canada also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor, Sarnia, Petrolia, and Western Lambton County, Ont. stating that conditions could be “dangerous” as hail the size of golf balls and winds of up to 120 km/in some areas is forecasted.

In areas southeast of the Georgian Bay, the agency says there is a risk of an isolated tornado. A tornado warning is currently in effect for Sarnia and parts of Simcoe County, with Environment Canada warning residents to take immediate cover "if threatening weather approaches."

Warnings have also been issued for L:ondon, Blue Mountains, Meaford and Thornbury, Ont.

In Hamilton, the storms are forecasted to start this afternoon and carry on into the evening. The threat of severe storms will dissipate following the passage of a front Thursday night, Environment Canada said.

Large hail can cause injury and damage property with even larger hail capable of breaking windows and denting vehicles, the weather agency notes.

Environment Canada says it issues severe thunderstorm watches when atmospheric conditions could produce one or more of the following conditions: large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.

Warnings, however, are issued when imminent or occurring storms are likely to produce or are currently producing one or more of those weather conditions.