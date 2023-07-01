Severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect in GTA
Those who plan to watch fireworks or attend other Canada Day events in the Greater Toronto Area Saturday evening should prepare for possible thunderstorms.
A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for Toronto and surrounding areas as conditions are still favourable for the development of a system that could bring heavy rain, strong winds and large hail.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The advisory was issued by Environment Canada just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. It was later upgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning, but that ended after 3 p.m.
Environment Canada said severe thunderstorms could develop this afternoon and later this evening that would produce strong wind gusting up to 90 km/h, nickel to toonie size hail and torrential downpours.
Environment Canada advised that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. As well water-related activities may be unsafe due to sudden winds over bodies of water.
Ontario residents are advised to monitor alerts and forecasts for further advisories. To report severe weather, email ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorm warning, tornado watch in effect in Ottawa on Canada Day
Canadian Heritage suspended Canada Day events at LeBreton Flats and in Gatineau, as a severe thundertorm warning and a tornado watch are in effect for nation's capital on this muggy, cloudy Canada Day.
Musk says Twitter will limit how many tweets users can read
Twitter is limiting how many tweets per day various accounts can read, to discourage "extreme levels" of data scraping and system manipulation, Executive Chair Elon Musk said in a post on the social media platform on Saturday.
Could scrapping best-before dates reduce food waste? Committee says government should look at impacts
In a bid to reduce food waste, a parliamentary committee is recommending the federal government look into the impacts of eliminating 'best-before' dates on groceries.
Satellite photos, reports suggest Belarus building army camp for Wagner fighters
Satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press on Saturday showed what appeared to be a newly built military-style camp in Belarus, with statements from a Belarusian guerrilla group and officials suggesting it may be used to house fighters from the Wagner mercenary group.
U.K. press watchdog finds a tabloid column about hate for Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, was sexist
A column in The Sun tabloid that fantasized about seeing Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, being pelted with feces as she was paraded naked through the streets was sexist, Britain's press watchdog found.
More than 7,400 port workers now on strike across B.C.
Port workers across British Columbia formally went on strike on Saturday after negotiations supported by federal mediators failed to produce a deal to keep more than 7,000 employees on the job.
King of the Netherlands apologizes for country's role in slavery on 150th anniversary of abolition
Dutch King Willem-Alexander apologized Saturday for his country's role in slavery and asked for forgiveness in a historic speech greeted by cheers and whoops at an event to commemorate the anniversary of the abolition of slavery.
Mourners bury slain teen as Macron scraps trip, officials again deploy tens of thousands of police
Hushed and visibly anguished, hundreds of mourners from France's Islamic community formed a solemn procession from a mosque to a hillside cemetery on Saturday to bury a 17-year-old whose killing by police has triggered days of rioting and looting across the nation.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Tornado warning issued in western Quebec
A tornado warning is in effect for Rivière-Éternité and Petit-Saguenay, two municipalities in Quebec's Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region. Residents should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches, Environment Canada advises.
-
After months-long battle, eviction of Ville-Marie underpass camp will proceed
The eviction of a homeless encampment under Montreal's Ville-Marie Expressway can no longer be postponed, the Quebec Court of Appeal has ruled.
-
Montreal seniors can now ride public transit for free. Here's how it works
As of July 1, 2023, Montrealers 65 and older can take the city's public transit for free. The offer applies to buses, metros, commuter trains, paratransit and the coming REM rails located in "Zone A," i.e. the agglomeration of Montreal -- but it's not as simple as just hopping the turnstiles.
London
-
'Above and Beyond': Delaware Speedway Safety crew saves driver's life
The quick work of the safety crew at Delaware Speedway is credited with saving the life of a driver Friday night.
-
‘They were so happy’: Islamic Relief Canada holds toy distribution in London, Ont.
Dozens of children in London, Ont. are feeling even happier on Canada Day thanks to a toy drive by Islamic Relief Canada (IRC).
-
Canada Day festivities underway in London
Get on your red and white and get ready to celebrate all things Canadian as there are several festive events taking place in the city Saturday to mark Canada’s 156th birthday.
Kitchener
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Guelph and Brantford
Environment Canada is warning severe thunderstorms with wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and nickel to toonie size hail could hit Guelph, southern Wellington County and Brantford Saturday afternoon and evening.
-
Students attacked on University of Waterloo campus released from hospital, status of professor unknown
Waterloo regional police say the two students involved in a triple stabbing during a gender issues class at the University of Waterloo have been released from hospital.
-
Here’s what is happening on Canada Day in and around Waterloo region
The first long weekend of the summer is just around the corner, and the tri-cities and Guelph have a full slate of events to ring in the statutory holiday.
Northern Ontario
-
Gunshots heard on Timmins street, heavy police presence expected into the evening Saturday
Police confirmed they received a call for service related to a serious injury after CTV News was told that multiple gunshots were fired at a residence in Timmins early Saturday afternoon.
-
Surprise, disappointment over provincial government decision on French-language university in the north
Reaction is continuing to come in and it is mostly surprise and disappointment over the province's late Friday afternoon announcement to not fund Université de Sudbury. The school was looking to become the province's next stand-alone French language university after parting ways with a financially insolvent Laurentian University.
-
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Ottawa
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorm warning, tornado watch in effect in Ottawa on Canada Day
Canadian Heritage suspended Canada Day events at LeBreton Flats and in Gatineau, as a severe thundertorm warning and a tornado watch are in effect for nation's capital on this muggy, cloudy Canada Day.
-
Canada Day festivities underway in Ottawa; fireworks still planned despite weather
A sea of red and white covers downtown Ottawa and several parks and venues across the city, as residents and visitors celebrate Canada's 156th birthday.
-
Books can no longer be tossed in Ottawa's black bin
The city of Ottawa says as part of changes to Ontario's recycling programs, books are no longer accepted in the black box as of July 1.
Windsor
-
Celebrating a Century: Windsor Resident Florence Logan Turns 100
As Florence Logan celebrates a century of living, she reflects on just how much has changed since June 30, 1923.
-
Neighbour dispute leads to charges
Two men have been arrested after a dispute between neighbours escalated to one threatening the other with a baseball bat, police say.
-
What’s open/closed in Windsor-Essex for Canada Day long weekend
It’s the first long weekend of summer and there are a number of closures across the region to look out for this Canada Day.
Barrie
-
Cottagers banned from campfires, fireworks this Canada Day weekend
The District of Muskoka has been under a total fire ban for five weeks, meaning no open-air burning or fireworks this Canada Day long weekend.
-
Celebrations, fireworks taking place in Ottawa despite air quality concerns
Canada Day celebrations are underway in Ottawa and across the country today, although some have been scaled back due to poor air quality.
-
Multi-vehicle crash in Midland construction zone claims life of Penetanguishene man
A 29-year-old Penetanguishene man has died weeks after a collision in a Midland construction zone sent four people to the hospital.
Atlantic
-
Fuel prices jump as new carbon regulations take effect
The cost of fuel has seen a significant rise in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island as new carbon regulations took effect Saturday.
-
Ferry travel resuming between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia after mechanical issue fixed
Ferry service between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia is set to resume on Saturday.
-
Tentative contract deal reached with registered nurses in Newfoundland and Labrador
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador has reached a tentative collective agreement with the union that represents the province's registered nurses.
Calgary
-
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses and causing injuries
A tornado struck Mountain View County near Olds and Didsbury Saturday afternoon, damaging houses and causing injuries.
-
Milan Lucic returns to Bruins after four seasons with Flames
Veteran forward Milan Lucic departed the Calgary Flames to return to the Boston Bruins when NHL free agency opened Saturday.
-
'She really is a prodigy,' says skateboard legend Tony Hawk: 10-year-old former Calgarian Reece Nelson qualifies for X-Games
Ten-year-old Reece Nelson loves to skateboard.
Winnipeg
-
'It's the safety impact': Winnipeg restaurants call on province for help with crime problems
Restaurant owners in Winnipeg are calling on the province for help with crime and safety issues in their establishments.
-
-
All city-run outdoor pools open for summer
All city-run outdoor pools in Winnipeg are now open for the season.
Vancouver
-
Skin lesions on endangered killer whales are getting worse, study says
Southern resident killer whales are increasingly suffering from skin diseases that leave large blotches on their distinctive black-and-white colouration, new research says.
-
More than 7,400 port workers now on strike across B.C.
Port workers across British Columbia formally went on strike on Saturday after negotiations supported by federal mediators failed to produce a deal to keep more than 7,000 employees on the job.
-
B.C. emergency services 'in a much stronger position' ahead of long weekend surge
British Columbia’s two key emergency agencies say they are prepared for an anticipated surge of demand over what’s traditionally one of the busiest long weekends of the year, with the forecast calling for warm weather.
Edmonton
-
Hundreds gather in St. Albert to mark Canada Day with reflection and reconciliation
Orange shirts filled Lions Park in St. Albert, as hundreds of people walked and ran to raise awareness around children and youth affected by the residential school system.
-
RCMP investigating Canada Day church fire in Lac La Biche
The RCMP are investigating a fire that has significantly damaged a church in Lac La Biche.
-
Evacuation order issued for northern Alberta community due to wildfire
The evacuation alert for Little Buffalo, Alta., was updated to a mandatory order late Friday night.