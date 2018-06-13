

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Much of southern and central Ontario could see a wet and windy Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a large swath of the province including Toronto, Hamilton, Halton, Peel, York and Durham regions, London, Caledonia, Barrie and Peterborough.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop throughout the afternoon as a cold front moves through the region. The storm has the potential to bring high and possibly damaging wind gusts of 90 to 100 km/hr.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” Environment Canada’s weather advisory reads.

“Hail and locally heavy rain are also possible.”

The wet weather is expected to taper off in the late evening and will make way for sunshine and summer temperatures in the coming days.

Environment Canada is calling for sunny skies and a high of 22 C on Thursday and more sunshine Friday with a high of 25 C.

The weekend is looking even better, with a mix of sun and cloud both days and a high of 27 C and 30 C respectively.