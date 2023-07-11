Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Toronto, GTA

Severe thunderstorms may develop in Toronto this evening, bringing strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.

As a result, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the city as well as surrounding municipalities in Peel, Durham and Halton regions on Tuesday afternoon.

“Scattered thunderstorms are expected to move through the region this afternoon ahead of a cold front,” the advisory read.

“The main hazards with any storms will be wind gusts to 90 km/h and up to ping pong ball sized hail.”

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that are capable of producing damaging winds, torrential rain and large hail.

It will be partly cloudy this evening with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 16 C. For Wednesday, it will be sunny with a high of 24 C.