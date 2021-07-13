TORONTO -- An otherwise sunny day in Toronto could take a turn later this afternoon and into this evening.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the city and surrounding areas, including Hamilton, Durham and York regions.

In an alert issued Tuesday, the weather agency says that conditions are “favourable” for thunderstorms capable of producing wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour.

Large hail up to 2 centimetres in diameter and heavy rainfall of up to 50 millimetres per hour is also possible.

“The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches,” Environment Canada said.

Meanwhile, in Caledon, residents are under a severe thunderstorm warning which officials say could bring with it nickel-size hail.