TORONTO -- Severe thunderstorm and rainfall warnings are in effect for most of the Greater Toronto Area as a summer storm makes its way through the region.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and torrential rain,” the agency said Monday afternoon.

This severe thunderstorm is located near Scarborough Bluffs, moving east, the agency said.

“Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions,” Environment Canada said in its warning.

There is a 70 per cent chance of showers across Toronto this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm as well. The showers are expected to end overnight.

The city could see 15 to 25 mm of rain overnight, Environment Canada sad.

The rainfall comes as a heat warning also remains in effect for Toronto and much of the province.

A high of 31 C is expected in the city today, but it is expected to feel as hot as 39 with the humidex factored in.

Wednesday is expected to be hot as well, with a high of 29 C, feeling more like 34 with the humidex. There is also a chance of showers in the morning and the risk of a thunderstorm in the early afternoon.

There is a 60 per cent chance of rain on Thursday, but the temperature is expected to drop down to a high of 22.

Various heat and thunderstorm warnings are also in effect for other parts of southern Ontario, from Windsor to Cornwall.