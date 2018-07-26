

CTV News Toronto





Residents across the GTA and southern Ontario were pummeled with rain and ice pellets during their commute Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada had issued a number of severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for the region ahead of heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms.

Environment Canada warned of a "line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain."

The advisory included much of southern Ontario, including Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Vaughan, Newmarket, Mississauga, and Richmond Hill.

“These storms will track eastward across southern and central Ontario during the afternoon and early evening hours,” the national weather agency said.

“Isolated, damaging wind gusts may occur with some of these storms.”

Hail, torrential downpours and frequent lightning are also possible, the advisory said.

Video footage of this afternoon’s storm showed large pieces of hail hitting decks and water rushing down roadways. Some drivers were forced to pull over and wait out the storm for fear that the hail would pierce their windshield.

The wet weather was accompanied by muggy conditions.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 29 C today, feeling more like 37 when humidity is factored in.

The agency is also calling for a 40 per cent chance of showers, with a risk of a thunderstorm, on Friday afternoon. The high is expected to be 26 C with a humidex value of 30.

The weekend won’t be spared from the wet weather either, as a 30 per cent chance of showers is expected both Saturday and Sunday.