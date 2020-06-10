TORONTO -- A severe thunderstorm warning and watch issued for Toronto Wednesday night have ended.

The weather agency said it was tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickle size hail and heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings were also issued in other parts of the GTA.

In Bracebridge, the strong winds downed trees and damaged several homes.

“It came up just almost out of nowhere. Over the course of about 10 minutes, it did a fair amount of damage to a few different areas in the community,” Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith told CP24.

Smith said there are no reported injuries at this time. Several parts of the town remain without power.

Hydro One said crews are responding to power outages affecting more than 50,000 customers.

Just before 11 p.m., Toronto Hydro said they are starting to see scattered outages across the city due to the storm.