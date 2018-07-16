

CTV News Toronto





Toronto and parts of the Greater Toronto Area are bracing for hit a strong summer storm as of a string of scattered showers move through the region.

Environment Canada issued a series of watches and warnings on Monday afternoon for Toronto, Hamilton, Halton, Peel, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Newmarket, north York Region and northern Durham Region.

The advisories warn that the affected areas could see storms capable of producing “strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.”

It is expected to taper off by the evening.

"The main threat with these storms is torrential rain," Environment Canada said. "Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

The severe weather come amid a bout of hot summer temperatures.

A heat warning issued Saturday by Environment Canada remains in effect today as temperatures are likely to climb to 31 C, feeling more like 38 with humidity. The City of Toronto issued its own warning over the weekend as a result of the stifling humidity.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place,” the advisory reads. “Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.”

A break from the sweltering heat will come this evening as the wet weather brings a cold front through the region. Environment Canada is calling for clear, sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday with a high of 28 C and 25 C, respectively.