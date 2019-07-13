

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the City of Toronto.

The warning, which was issued around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, says that damaging winds and torrential rainfall are possible.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain,” the weather agency said in a statement.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Most of southern Ontario is under a severe thunderstorm watch.

According to Environment Canada, there is a 60 per cent chance of showers in Toronto. The temperature is expected to hit a high of 28 degrees, dropping to about 15 degrees later in the evening.

Sunday is expected to be sunny, with a high of 28 degrees, feeling like 30 degrees with the humidex.