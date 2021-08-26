TORONTO -- A severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto has ended, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency said earlier on Thursday that meteorologists were tracking a line of severe thunderstorms “capable of producing very strong wind gusts and heavy rain.”

Residents were warned of the possibility of torrential rainfall leading to localized flooding, with 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail.

The thunderstorm warning came alongside a heat warning in the City of Toronto Thursday, where the daytime highs hit 30C to 32C, with humidex values of 38C to 42C.