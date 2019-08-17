

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Torontno





A severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto has ended.

Environment Canada issued the warning shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday, saying that the thunderstorm may be capable of producing “up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.”

“A severe thunderstorm located over Etobicoke to Scarborough south of the 401 is tracking east at 30 km/h,” the warning read. “Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.”

Environment Canada also warned that heavy rain can cause flash flooding and water pooling on roadways. The agency recommends taking cover if threatening weather approaches.

The warning ended about 45 minutes later.

The temperature on Saturday is expected to reach a high of 26 degrees, feeling like 31 degrees with the humidex. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, with the wind expecting to gust around 40 km/h.

Fog patches may develop after midnight, the weather agency said.

Sunday is expected to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.