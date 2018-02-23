

The Canadian Press





THAMESVILLE, ONTARIO, Canada - A community in southwestern Ontario has declared a state of emergency due to the imminent threat of flooding along the Thames River.

Chatham-Kent Mayor Randy Hope requested a voluntary evacuation of the community of Thamesville, Ont., about 95 kilometres south of London, Ont., Friday morning.

He said the Lower Thames Conservation Authority indicated the Thames River was expected to peak near the town by the evening, and urged residents to prepare to leave as soon as possible.

The conservation authority issued a flood warning Thursday night and said that it would remain in effect until Saturday.

Hope says in a statement that a local convention centre opened Friday at noon as an emergency shelter for residents who aren't able to stay with friends or relatives in unaffected areas.

Days of mild temperatures and heavy rain has caused flooding in other parts of southern Ontario this week, including Brantford, Ont., and Orangeville, Ont.