Several workers injured after trench collapses at Ajax construction site

Up to three people have been hurt in a trench collapse at a construction site in Ajax, police say.

The incident happened on Monday, Aug. 8, at around 12:15 p.m., near Rossland and Westney roads.

An Ornge air ambulance is now in the area and has transported one person to hospital, Durham Regional Police told CTV News.

Drivers should note Rossland between Ravenscroft and Westney roads is currently off limits as police investigate.

Ontario's Ministry of Labour is also probing the situation.

This is a developing news story. More to come.