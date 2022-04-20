Several people taken to hospital after shooting in Peterborough, Ont.

A Peterborough, Ont. shooting has left multiple people in hospital on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (Harrison Perkins) A Peterborough, Ont. shooting has left multiple people in hospital on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (Harrison Perkins)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton