Several people taken to hospital after shooting in Peterborough, Ont.

A shooting in Peterborough, Ont. on Wednesday has left several people in hospital, police say.

Police said they received a 911 call around 1 p.m. from a residence on Park Street South.

Several people from the residence were taken to hospital, police said. The extent of the injuries are not yet known.

Authorities said the shooting is not random and that there is no threat to public safety.

Police said further details will be released about the incident when they become available.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.