Several people injured after house explosion in Durham, police say
Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 8:33PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 8, 2019 8:37PM EDT
Police say several people are injured after a house explosion in Durham region Tuesday evening.
Durham police say a call came in about the incident on Dafoe Street and Zephyr Road at around 6:30 p.m.
The explosion resulted in windows blown out, and several injuries, police said.
An Ornge air ambulance was requested, police said.
More to come...