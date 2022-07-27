Several dogs fall ill after salt-like substance found at Toronto dog park
Several dogs fall ill after salt-like substance found at Toronto dog park
Pet owners in Toronto’s west end are being advised to use caution after several dogs that were recently at an Etobicoke dog park fell ill.
Late Tuesday afternoon, officers from Toronto police’s 22 Division were called to a small private off-leash area on Summerland Terrace, near Dundas and Bloor streets, after receiving reports of someone “spreading chemicals on the grass.”
Members of Toronto Police Service’s Explosive Disposal Unit were also in attendance and collected samples of the substance for testing.
Toronto Animal Services was notified about the situation, which police are calling a “suspicious incident.”
According to police, someone put “crushed” chemicals on the AstroTurf in a now-closed leash-free zone next to a condo building.
The substance, which is being described as a white or grey powder, is believed to be a salt substitute, said Const. Laura Brabant.
Local resident Clifford Butten told CP24 that he saw a white substance at the enclosed park and shortly thereafter his dog, Frankie, developed a cough.
Butten said he then collected and provided a sample to police.
“I was curious and I wanted to find out because this poor guy’s been sick for a week.
A lot of dogs here have gotten sick and a lot of people are saying it’s kennel cough and so on, which is quite possible,” he said.
“But at the end of the day, where’s this coming from? They’re putting this intentionally on there because we’re always there. We know how clean the park is. We clean it ourselves.”
Brabant said the initial complainant told them their dog was sick for a “couple of days, and had a cough.” The animal became sick after July 15, she said.
Brabant noted that while at the scene, investigators were approached by at least three other dog owners who told them their pets were experiencing similar “pneumonia-like” symptoms.
No suspects have been identified at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Pope asks for forgiveness for residential school wrongs during address in Quebec
Pope Francis has again begged for forgiveness for the church's role in the policies of assimilation carried out in Indigenous residential schools. Speaking at Quebec City's historic Citadelle, Francis expressed shame and sorrow for the role Catholic institutions played in a 'deplorable' system that tried to strip Indigenous Peoples of their language, culture and world view.
Pope asked to renounce Doctrine of Discovery – what is it?
Amid Pope Francis' 'penitential' journey in Canada, Indigenous people and advocates are calling for the repudiation of the 'Doctrine of Discovery,' a centuries-old policy they say is responsible for colonial and systematic injustices.
'I had to speak out': Indigenous woman explains why she sang to Pope Francis in Maskwacis
The woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
Police fatally shoot RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman and teen in Monteregie, Que.
An RCMP officer was killed by Quebec police Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Montérégie.
'Another piece of information': Photos of residential school children discovered in Roman archives
An archivist with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) is hoping to soon be able to digitize photos from Canada’s residential school system found in Rome with the hope of helping to identify children who were at the schools.
2 men charged with murder in shooting of man acquitted in Air India bombings
Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a man who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombings, police in British Columbia say.
'Urgent' response required as monkeypox cases rise in Canada: Tam
With 745 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says that an 'urgent' response is required to address the outbreak, and is encouraging those at highest risk to get vaccinated.
Tony Dow, 'Leave It to Beaver' star, has died
Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for portraying Wally Cleaver on the sitcom 'Leave It to Beaver,' died Wednesday morning, according to his manager Frank Bilotta, citing Dow's son Christopher. He was 77.
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Pope asks for forgiveness in Quebec for residential school wrongs
Pope Francis has again begged for forgiveness for the church's role in the policies of assimilation carried out in Indigenous residential schools.
-
Police fatally shoot RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman and teen in Monteregie, Que.
An RCMP officer was killed by Quebec police Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Montérégie.
-
'We need to talk about that hurt': Inside a healing tent in Quebec City
With the Pope en route to Quebec City, Indigenous support workers are offering their services to those in need.
London
-
Estimated $100,000 in damages following Egerton Street house fire
Two occupants are safe and damages are estimated at $100,000 following a house fire in east London Wednesday afternoon.
-
OPP identify victim of fatal cycling crash
OPP have identified the person who died as a result of a crash in Southgate Township on Tuesday.
-
'Honour the contract': Tough advice from real estate experts
Are you thinking about backing out of that new house you recently purchased? Industry experts have a piece of advice — don’t do it.
Kitchener
-
First-time donor steps up amongst immediate need for blood donations
The local chapter of the Canadian Blood Services has 50 open appointments they are looking to fill immediately ahead of what they say could be a busy long weekend at local hospitals.
-
National cement shortage putting pressure on construction projects
A cement shortage is putting pressure on Canada's construction industry, and the effects are already being felt.
-
Local sculptor commissioned by Pope Francis
A St. Jacob’s man is the creator of the statue Pope Francis unveiled during his visit to Alberta.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman's lawyer on murder charge being dropped
Following the stunning development involving a charge against a Sudbury woman accused of her estranged husband's murder, CTV News spoke to the defendant's lawyer at the courthouse Wednesday morning.
-
North Bay police investigate armed home invasion
The North Bay Police Service is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a home invasion involving three suspects.
-
Northern Ontario city returns four acres to nearby First Nation
In an act of reconciliation and economic development, a northern Ontario city is returning four acres of waterfront property to a nearby First Nation.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighter killed in skydiving incident in Arnprior, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a man while skydiving at the airport in Arnprior, Ont. on Wednesday.
-
Ontario man who contracted monkeypox shares his story
"I did have a lot of fever, headache, night sweats, swollen lymph nodes in my groin and so on and it took many days for even the sores to start to pop up," Peter Kelly said.
-
Eastern Ontario tornado: The story of the man inside this truck
An Ontario man survived with minor injuries after his truck was thrown more than 20 metres from the roadway during a tornado in eastern Ontario.
Windsor
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted, facing kidnapping and assault charges
Windsor police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect wanted in connection with a violent altercation that sent two people to the hospital.
-
GECDSB virtual students have until Aug. 5 to decide if returning to classroom or not
The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) is planning for a return to in-person learning but is still offering a remote learning option for the 2022-2023 school year.
-
Town of Tecumseh appoints new Ward 1 councillor
The Town of Tecumseh has appointed former fire chief, Douglas Pitre, as the new councillor for Ward 1.
Barrie
-
One dead, another injured in Bracebridge shooting
CTV News has learned one person is dead and another injured after shots were fired in Bracebridge.
-
Motorcyclist dies after losing control and hitting guardrail in Bradford
A motorcyclist is dead after police say he lost control while riding in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday afternoon and struck a guardrail.
-
New Catholic schools prepare to open in Simcoe County
The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board has several new builds in progress as it works to meet the needs of a growing community.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie says early descriptions of mass shooting not 'consistent' with reality
The Mountie who was among the first to tell the public about the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia testified today that some of the early descriptions police provided were not 'consistent' with the reality of what had happened.
-
'I'm truly sorry that we've failed you': Chief Supt. Darren Campbell to victims’ families
On Tuesday, in his final moments of his two-day testimony at the Mass Casualty Commission, Chief Supt. Darren Campbell apologized to the victims’ families and promised to do better.
-
Halifax's Public Gardens reopen to public after trees damaged with axe
Halifax’s Public Gardens have reopened to the public after someone broke into the gardens and damaged roughly 30 trees with an axe earlier this week.
Calgary
-
Fallout from transphobic remarks continues for Valbella Gourmet Foods
The fallout continued for a Canmore food company Wednesday as a number of Bow Valley businesses and institutions announced they would not be doing business with them anymore.
-
Calgarians take precautions as heat warning blankets southern Alberta
Calgarians are doing everything they can to cool off as an Environment Canada heat warning covers most of southern Alberta with temperatures climbing to the high 20s to low 30s for the next few days.
-
Charges laid in smashing of Peace Bridge windowpanes that caused $1M in damage
Some 80 per cent of the glass windowpanes on Calgary's Peace Bridge were shattered over the weekend, causing nearly $1 million in damage.
Winnipeg
-
Woman dead after being hit by city dump truck: Winnipeg police
A woman died Wednesday afternoon after she was hit by a dump truck in Winnipeg's North End.
-
'Another piece of information': Photos of residential school children discovered in Roman archives
An archivist with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) is hoping to soon be able to digitize photos from Canada’s residential school system found in Rome with the hope of helping to identify children who were at the schools.
-
Third sinkhole in last two weeks opens up near Portage Avenue
Another day, another sinkhole has opened up on Winnipeg streets.
Vancouver
-
2 dead from multi-vehicle crash after driver allegedly flees from Metro Vancouver Transit Police
Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a driver who allegedly fled from police late Tuesday night.
-
Drum circle participants 'obstructed and harassed' lifeguards on Vancouver beach, park board says
Lifeguards have stopped patrolling a Vancouver beach on Tuesday nights because the crowd at a weekly drum circle has become unmanageable and unsafe, according to the park board.
-
78-year-old woman struck, killed by suspected impaired driver in Vancouver's West End
A 78-year-old woman is dead and a 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly driving impaired after a collision in Vancouver's West End Tuesday night.
Edmonton
-
'I had to speak out': Indigenous woman explains why she sang to Pope Francis in Maskwacis
The woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
-
Man accused of luring, sexually assaulting children in Edmonton area
At least six children were allegedly victimized by an Edmonton man now facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and making and transmitting child pornography, law enforcement officials say.
-
P.F. Chang's opens restaurant in Edmonton
A popular American restaurant chain has opened a location in Edmonton.