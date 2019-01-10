

CTV News Toronto





Four young people have been detained at a Milton high school following an investigation by Halton Regional Police.

For reasons unknown, Bishop Reding Catholic Secondary School on Main Street East was placed on lockdown sometime after 12 p.m. Police asked parents of students at that school to stay clear of the area while they investigated.

About an hour later, police confirmed that four youths had been detained in connection with the incident. Thirty minutes after that, police said a total of seven young people had been taken into custody. However, they provided no further details on the nature of the incident or investigation.

Nearby schools Chris Hadfield Public school and St. Peter Catholic Elementary School were briefly placed on hold and secure, but those orders have since been lifted. Police said regular operations have resumed at those schools.

More to come...