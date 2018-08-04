Seven people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Newmarket
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, August 4, 2018 8:34AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 4, 2018 10:35AM EDT
Seven people have been rushed to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in Newmarket, police say.
It happened on Davis Drive somewhere between Jane and Keele streets at around 7:15 a.m.
Police say that two of the victims have critical injuries.
Members of the York Regional Police major collisions investigation unit are on scene and will be conducting a full reconstruction of the accident.
Davis Drive is currently closed between Jane and Keele streets as a result.
Police say that the closure will remain in effect for several hours.