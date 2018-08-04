

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Seven people have been rushed to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in Newmarket, police say.

It happened on Davis Drive somewhere between Jane and Keele streets at around 7:15 a.m.

Police say that two of the victims have critical injuries.

Members of the York Regional Police major collisions investigation unit are on scene and will be conducting a full reconstruction of the accident.

Davis Drive is currently closed between Jane and Keele streets as a result.

Police say that the closure will remain in effect for several hours.