Seven people stabbed at Annex Halloween house party: police
Police and paramedics are seen on Madison Avenue after a stabbing incident that left six people injured on Nov. 1, 2019. (John Hanley)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, November 1, 2019 5:02AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, November 1, 2019 6:10AM EDT
Seven people were injured when a male suspect began stabbing attendees of a "rowdy" Halloween house party in the city's Annex neighbourhood overnight.
Toronto police say they were called to a home on Madison Avenue north of Bloor Street West overnight starting at 11:47 p.m. Thursday for a report of three people stabbed at a house party.
They arrived to find one of the three suffering from serious injuries.
A further search of the area led them to locate three other victims.
Investigators say two of the victims have life-threatening injuries, two have serious injuries, and two others have minor injures.
A seventh victim showed up about 35 minutes later at a hospital and passed out in the emergency room, officers said.
That victim's condition is not yet known.
Police said a suspect was taken into custody by 12:44 a.m.