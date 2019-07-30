

Katherine DeClerq , CTV News Toronto





Seven children have been transported to the hospital after emergency crews responded to reports of chlorine contamination at a Burlington pool Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedics and fire crews were called to LaSalle Wading Pool and Splash Pad, near LaSalle Park Road and Plains Road West, around 2:30 p.m.

According to Halton Regional Paramedics Chief Greg Sage, emergency crews were called to the area after reports of “inhalation-type injuries” such as nausea and vomiting.

Sage told reporters that 14 people were assessed at the scene and six people were transported to a local hospital in Burlington. One patient was transported to a hospital in Hamilton in serious condition.

Halton paramedics say that all seven patients hospitalized were children.

A few hours after the incident, city officials had deemed the pool safe.

Police say that equipment malfunction may be the cause of the contamination.