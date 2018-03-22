Service resumes on Lakeshore West GO after fatality at Clarkson Station
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 6:03PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 22, 2018 8:34PM EDT
Service has resumed on the Lakeshore West GO train line after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a VIA Rail train at Clarkson GO Station early this evening.
Few details were released about the incident but Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said at around 5 p.m. that all trains in that area had come to a stop.
In the meantime, she said shuttle buses were operating between train lines to get people on alternate routes.
“At this point in time all trains are stopped but what we’re going to be able to do is run trains between Union and Port Credit and then again between Oakville and Aldershot,” she said. “Between that, we’ll have a GO shuttle bus to take people from one train to another.”
Aikins said the Lakeshore West train route typically sees “at least 15,000 people” around the 5 p.m. hour.
Our condolences to the loved ones