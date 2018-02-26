Service resumes after fatal incident near Danforth GO station
Sandie Benitah, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 11:22AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 26, 2018 2:38PM EST
A man is dead after being struck by a GO train near Danforth Station, transit officials confirmed.
Police received a call about a pedestrian on the train tracks just before 10:30 a.m.
Authorities are still trying to determine the circumstances around the man’s death.
The incident caused delays for GO train commuters.
Terrible news. We’re gathering info as quickly as possible https://t.co/Ak9sgMJZ7n— Anne Marie Aikins (@femwriter) February 26, 2018
GO passengers were able to use their train fares on the TTC as they make their way downtown.
Regular GO Train service resumed shortly before 1 p.m. with "minimal delays" due to the earlier situation, Metrolinx said.