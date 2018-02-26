A man is dead after being struck by a GO train near Danforth Station, transit officials confirmed.

Police received a call about a pedestrian on the train tracks just before 10:30 a.m.

Authorities are still trying to determine the circumstances around the man’s death.

The incident caused delays for GO train commuters.

GO passengers were able to use their train fares on the TTC as they make their way downtown.

Regular GO Train service resumed shortly before 1 p.m. with "minimal delays" due to the earlier situation, Metrolinx said.