

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Commuters should expect major delays on the Lakeshore West GO train line after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a VIA Rail train at Clarkson GO Station early this evening.

Few details have been released about the incident but Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins says all trains in that area have come to a stop.

In the meantime, she said shuttle buses will be operating between train lines to get people on alternate routes.

“At this point in time all trains are stopped but what we’re going to be able to do is run trains between Union and Port Credit and then again between Oakville and Aldershot,” she said. “Between that, we’ll have a GO shuttle bus to take people from one train to another.”

Aikins said the Lakeshore West train route typically sees “at least 15,000 people” around the 5 p.m. hour.

While it’s estimated the delay could last up to two hours, Aikins said it’s possible it could be longer.

“These investigations usually take between 90 minutes to two and a half hours, around there. We work really closely with the police on site as well as EMS and fire to expedite the return of a regular service,” she said.

“In the meantime, we just have to make sure we support the emergency personnel while they do their investigation before we can completely run our service as usual.”