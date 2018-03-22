Service delays on Lakeshore West GO after fatality at Clarkson Station
Crowds grow at Clarkson GO Station where routes were halted on March 22 after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a VIA Rail train.
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 6:03PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 22, 2018 7:09PM EDT
Commuters should expect major delays on the Lakeshore West GO train line after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a VIA Rail train at Clarkson GO Station early this evening.
Few details have been released about the incident but Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins says all trains in that area have come to a stop.
In the meantime, she said shuttle buses will be operating between train lines to get people on alternate routes.
“At this point in time all trains are stopped but what we’re going to be able to do is run trains between Union and Port Credit and then again between Oakville and Aldershot,” she said. “Between that, we’ll have a GO shuttle bus to take people from one train to another.”
Aikins said the Lakeshore West train route typically sees “at least 15,000 people” around the 5 p.m. hour.
While it’s estimated the delay could last up to two hours, Aikins said it’s possible it could be longer.
“These investigations usually take between 90 minutes to two and a half hours, around there. We work really closely with the police on site as well as EMS and fire to expedite the return of a regular service,” she said.
“In the meantime, we just have to make sure we support the emergency personnel while they do their investigation before we can completely run our service as usual.”
We’re doing our best to ensure people get home safely on @GOtransitLW though they will be significantly delayed. Trains will operate between Union to Port Credit; then bus to Oakville; train again from there. Our condolences to the loved ones— Anne Marie Aikins (@femwriter) March 22, 2018