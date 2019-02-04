

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The sentencing hearing for serial killer Bruce McArthur is set to begin in a Toronto courtroom this morning.

Last week, McArthur, a 67-year-old former landscaper, pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of eight men who went missing between 2010 and 2017.

McArthur’s arrest, which occurred a little more than a year ago, was preceded by two separate police investigations into the disappearances of men from the city’s gay village.

The remains of all eight victims were found inside large planters and in a ravine behind a property in Leaside where McArthur stored tools for his landscaping business.

In an agreed statement of facts submitted to the court last week, Crown attorney Michael Cantlon said many of the murders were “sexual in nature” and some included evidence of “staging.”

Items belonging to a number of the victims were found in McArthur’s Thorncliffe Park apartment, along with a duffle bag containing duct tape, a surgical glove, rope, zip ties, a black bungee cord, and syringes.

DNA from some of McArthur’s victims was also found in the killer’s van.

Three days have been set aside for McArthur’s sentencing hearing, which will begin on Monday morning.

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

During the hearing, more details of the investigation will be revealed and victim impact statements will be submitted to the court.