TORONTO -- A sentencing hearing is set to get underway today for a Toronto man convicted of sexually assaulting and killing a young woman who had been out with a friend.

Kalen Schlatter was found guilty of first-degree murder earlier this week in the death of Tess Richey.

The 22-year-old's body was found at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell in November 2017, and traces of Schlatter's DNA were found on her pants and inside her bra.

Prosecutors argued Schlatter strangled Richey after she rejected his sexual advances, while Schlatter testified she was still alive when he last saw her.

In convicting Schlatter of first-degree murder, jurors concluded he was guilty of sexually assaulting Richey as well as killing her.

Victim impact statements from Richey's friends and family may be read out during today's hearing.