Sentencing hearing set in October for Jacob Hoggard sexual assault case

An Ontario judge has set a sentencing hearing in October for musician Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault case.

A jury found the Hedley frontman guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman last Sunday.

Hoggard was found not guilty of the same offence against a teenage fan.

The 37-year-old musician had pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm -- one related to each complainant -- and one count of sexual interference, a charge that refers to the sexual touching of someone under 16.

During trial, prosecutors alleged Hoggard repeatedly raped the two complainants in separate incidents in the fall of 2016. They also alleged he groped the teen after a Hedley concert in April 2016, when she was 15.

The defence argued that the groping never happened, and that Hoggard had consensual sex with each of the complainants.

His sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2022.