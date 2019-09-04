

The Canadian Press





A sentencing hearing is expected to continue today for a former Toronto pastor convicted of manslaughter in the death of his pregnant wife.

Philip Grandine was found guilty in February, more than seven years after his wife Anna Grandine drowned in the bathtub.

Anna Grandine had the anti-anxiety drug lorazepam -- better known as Ativan -- in her system even though it wasn't prescribed to her.

Prosecutors alleged her husband secretly sedated her so he could carry on an affair with her friend, but the defence argued she took it herself.