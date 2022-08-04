Senior critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

An elderly woman sustained critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Etobicoke Wednesday evening.

The incident happened shortly after 6 p.m.

Toronto police say a vehicle was travelling southbound on Royal York Road and turned left onto Stanley Avenue before it struck an 89-year-old woman.

Police said the woman was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, according to police.

Traffic Services are investigating the cause of the collision.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash camera footage to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).