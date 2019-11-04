

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Investigators have released security surveillance video of multiple people firing guns outside a Vaughan home that was being rented out for a party last week.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Cannes Avenue, located in the area Pine Valley Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive West, around 2 a.m. on Friday after receiving reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes in it.

No one was physically injured.

Police said that an investigation into the incident revealed there were multiple people shooting guns in the area about half an hour earlier. A portion of the incident was captured on a security camera.

In the video, two men are seen getting out of a white, four-door sedan and running down the street. Police said the suspects fired more than 20 gunshots down the street as they ran.

A third man is then seen in the video getting out of the car from the passenger side. He then gets into the driver’s seat.

The two other men run back towards the vehicle. They appear to be still firing shots. The men all flee the are inside the car.

“It’s amazing that no one was injured or killed given the number of shots that were recklessly fired in this otherwise quiet neighbourhood,” York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe said in a statement.

“We continue to see that there are people using short-term rental houses for parties and their guests are bringing handguns and violence into York Region. Those choosing to illegally use guns will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Anyone with information or who may have dashboard camera footage of the area at the time of the incident are being urged police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.