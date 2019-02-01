

Police in Vaughan are searching for a brazen arsonist captured on security video setting a law office ablaze.

In the one-minute video, dated January 7, a suspect in an orange jacket gets out of a white vehicle that is parked in a plaza lot near Rutherford Road and Highway 400.

The trunk of the car pops open to reveal what appear to be several scepters of gasoline.

The suspect, whose face is concealed by a black hood, can be seen bringing the jugs out of the trunk and unscrewing at least one of them before hurling an object at the glass front door, causing it to shatter.

At that point, the suspect tosses two of the jugs through the shattered doorframe.

In video taken from inside the office, the hooded suspect can be seen pouring out the contents of one of the jugs in the doorway.

He returns to his car and appears to lights a match before the entrance suddenly becomes engulfed in flames.

York Regional Police received a call about the fire shortly before 2 a.m.

By the time officers arrived, firefighters had already extinguished the blaze.

A “strong smell of gasoline” was reportedly emanating from inside the office.

Police were later able to determine that the licence plate of the vehicle involved matched one that was stolen from Toronto.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle or suspect in the video released today to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.