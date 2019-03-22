

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have released video footage of a shooting in which the gunman emerged from the sunroof of a moving vehicle in order to open fire on another vehicle.

It happened near Firvalley Court and Cataraqui Crescent at around 3:30 a.m. on March 2.

The 16-second video released by police shows the suspect’s vehicle passing a black vehicle that appeared to be backing out of a driveway.

The suspect vehicle then slows down and a person can be seen emerging from the sunroof and firing in the direction of the black vehicle. The suspect vehicle then leaves the shot with the suspect still appearing to fire on the black vehicle at that time.

Police say that no injuries were sustained by the occupants of the black vehicle.

The suspect vehicle, which fled the scene is described as a silver Volkswagen with a sun roof and tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being urged to contact police at (416) 808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).