Security guard in serious condition after alleged altercation with man at Oakville mall

A 75-year-old security guard is at the hospital in serious condition following an alleged altercation with a 22-year-old at an Oakville mall earlier this week.

Halton police said they were called to South Oakville Mall, located on Rebecca Street, at around 1:45 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived on scene, police said they found the victim with “significant injuries” to his head.

The security guard was on shift when he got into an altercation with another man in the north section of the parking lot, police say.

The security guard was rushed to hospital where he remains in stable but serious condition.

On Tuesday, police arrested and charged James Buckland, of Oakville, with assault causing bodily harm in connection with the incident. The charge has not been proven in court.

Anyone who witnessed or has information on the incident asked to call investigators at 905-825-4777, ext. 2216, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.