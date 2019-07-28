

Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto





A security guard working at a cargo yard in Halton Hills was held in a head lock and had a gun pointed at his head during an overnight attempted robbery that involved three men.

Police say it was about 2.30 a.m. when two bobtail transport trucks pulled up to the gate of a cargo yard, in the area of Steeles Avenue and Winston Churchill Boulevard, and approached the security guard.

The drivers engaged in conversation with the gate security guard while a third man came up from behind and pointed a gun at him.

The suspect then demanded the guard open the gate and allow the trucks’ entry into the yard, police say.

But before the guard could comply, the suspects became aware they were on CCTV and fled the scene.

No one was injured.

The suspects are described as male, black with Caribbean accents.

The Milton and Oakville Criminal Investigation Bureaus are investigating.