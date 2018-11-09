Security footage released in theft of poppy donation box in Pickering
A man is seen grabbing a poppy donation box in a surveillance camera image from Nov. 7, 2018 in Pickering. (DRPS)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, November 9, 2018 6:03PM EST
Durham Regional Police have released security camera footage of a male sought after a poppy donation box was taken from a convenience store in Pickering on Wednesday morning.
Investigators say that at 8:30 a.m., a male entered the Circle K store at Kingston and Liverpool roads.
“He lingered for a while, went outside, then came back in and grabbed the poppy donation box on the counter,” investigators said Friday.
He then fled the scene on foot.
He is described as a white male between the ages of 30 and 40 years old, with a bruise under his left eye and glasses.
The suspect was last seen wearing a red and black checkered baseball cap, blue and white plaid jacket, blue jeans and dark coloured shoes.
A video of the suspect was released to the public on Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Griffin at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2585.