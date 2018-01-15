

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A section of Martin Grove Road has been shut down in Rexdale this morning after a dump truck struck a bridge earlier this morning.

The truck was heading southbound on Martin Grove Road, near Belfield Road, when its elevated bed hit a rail bridge in the area. The truck got stuck underneath the bridge, forcing police to close the southbound lanes of Martin Grove Road.

No serious injuries were reported.

Trains on GO Transit’s Kitchener Line as well as Union-Pearson Express trains were briefly suspended due to concerns over the structural integrity of the bridge. An inspector later deemed the bridge safe and trains resumed service.

TTC vehicles are on diversion in the area and it is unclear when the road will reopen.