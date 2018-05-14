Section of Highway 400 reopens in Vaughan after crash
The southbound lanes of Highway 400 are closed at Teston Road due to a collision.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 5:16AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 14, 2018 7:25AM EDT
A portion of Highway 400 has reopened this morning after a collision in Vaughan.
The collision, which involved a tractor-trailer, occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway south of King Road.
The southbound lanes of Highway 400 were shut down at Teston Road but the highway reopened shortly before 7:30 a.m.