

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A second teen has been arrested after a 19-year-old cyclist was struck by a vehicle and stabbed to death in Little Portugal earlier this month.

Aaron Rankine-Wright was biking to work around 5:30 p.m. on June 9 near the area of Frankish and Sheridan avenues when he was struck by a dark-coloured SUV.

Police said that after Rankine-Wright was struck, the SUV mounted a curb and became lodged on a cement block and a metal fence post.

At that moment, police say, three people got out of the vehicle and began kicking and punching Rankine-Wright while he was on the ground.

The suspects fled the area on foot, heading northbound towards Dundas Street. The SUV was abandoned at the scene.

Paramedics said they found the victim suffering from “obvious signs of trauma”. Rankine-Wright was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Toronto police Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone said on Sunday that the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest. He also said he believes the victim was targeted, but did not provide a motive.

On Sunday, a 17-year-old was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case. He appeared in court later that day.

“We received a great deal of support from the community,” Carbone said on Sunday. “Based on that information and the assistance of a forensic exam of the vehicle and of the scene, we were able to identify this individual positively.”

Police said a 13-year-old was taken into custody on Friday and was also charged with first-degree murder.

Both suspects cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say they are still searching for one other male suspect, described as being either in his early teens or his early 20s. The suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.